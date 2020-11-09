Woman accused of murdering own daughter Nadia Kalinowska (5) fails in latest custody release bid

Flowers and tributes at the family home of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska in Newtownabbey

A woman accused of murdering her five-year-old daughter failed on Monday in a new bid to be released from custody.

Aleksandra Wahab, 26, was refused bail at the High Court in Belfast amid fears she may go "underground".

She faces charges connected to the death of Nadia Kalinowska at the family's home in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

The little girl was discovered at the Fernagh Drive address on December 15 last year.

She had head and abdominal injuries, including multiple fractures at various stages of healing.

Mrs Wahab and her 32-year-old husband Abdul Wahab - Nadia's stepfather - are jointly charged with her murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent over a year-long period.

The couple, from Poland and Pakistan respectively, deny all allegations against them and insist she sustained the fatal injuries falling down stairs in the middle of the night.

But prosecutors claim further evidence of the child's neglect has emerged, including a referral for treatment to black and decaying teeth which ended when she failed to attend appointments.

Despite a series of legal attempts, both defendants have remained in custody for the past 11 months.

In September Aleksandra Wahab gave birth to another baby which was then taken into care.

During a fresh application for bail the court was told that a post mortem report into Nadia's death is due later this month.

Opposing the accused's release, prosecutors claimed she may flee.

Defence barrister Gavyn Cairns argued that Wahab has no resources to leave the jurisdiction, and would have done so prior to arrest if that was her intention.

Citing the alleged delay in the case, counsel said she has now spent 320 days in prison and may not get a trial until 2022.

He also claimed the murder allegation may not be sustained, and characterised her circumstances as "unconscionable".

However, Mr Justice McFarland held there is currently enough evidence for the prima facie charge against Wahab.

The judge said he shared the prosecution's concerns that if Wahab was released she may leave Northern Ireland and "go underground".

Refusing to grant her release, he held: "On the evidence today she is not a candidate for bail."