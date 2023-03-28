Woman accused of partner’s murder linked to other ‘domestic incidents’

A woman accused of her partner’s murder had been accused of abusing other, previous partners, a court has heard.

The details emerged during a “pointless” and ultimately unsuccessful bail application on behalf of 34-year-old Wiktoria Maksymowicz.

A detective sergeant told Lisburn Magistrates Court there was a “domestic history” between Maksymowicz and other partners.

She also revealed that Polish national Maksymowicz is allegedly “linked to other knife incidents in domestic settings involving both the deceased and another partner.”

Maksymowicz, with an address at Woodside Park in Dunmurry, is in custody accused of the murder of Anthony Browne on October 14, last year.

The 54-year-old, known as Tony, was allegedly stabbed in his home.

Maksymowicz applied for bail for the first time this week.

One of the first obstacles to bail for any defendant is having a suitable address and the detective said the address Maksymowicz’s lawyers have put forward is not suitable.

The officer also revealed that Maksymowicz was in a relationship with Mr Browne and the other man at the same time and had told the murder victim the other man was abusive to her.

Maksymowicz’s defence counsel said he had been instructed to proceed with the application for bail, even without a suitable address, but District Judge Rosie Watters said without one, “it doesn’t get off the ground.”

“I think it’s pointless, so I’m going to refuse bail and you can go to the High Court,” she said.

She remanded Maksymowicz back into custody until April 24.