Woman accused of stabbing partner to death to have case sent to Crown Court

A woman accused of her stabbing her partner to death will have her case sent to the Crown Court in September, a court heard today.

Wiktoria Maksymowicz, (34), was due to apply for bail at Lisburn Magistrates Court today (mon) but defence counsel Michael Boyd lamented that while the defence team have been “trying our best to find a suitable address… we simply do not have that.”

Maksymowicz, with an address at Woodside Park in Dunmurry, is in custody accused of the murder of Anthony Browne on October 14, last year, after the 54-year-old, known as Tony was stabbed in his home.

Much to Maksymowicz’s clear surprise, Mr Boyd asked Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop to mark the bail application as refused “and we will continue to try to find an address.”

A prosecuting lawyer revealed however that “we can fix a date for Preliminary Enquiry today” and she asked the PE to be scheduled for September 4.

Remanding Maksymowicz back into custody and ordering her to appear again on August 21, District Judge Dunlop agreed to list the PE for the beginning of September.