Woman admits being drunk when she had child in park

A Ballymena woman today admitted being drunk in charge of a child in a local park.

Standing in the dock of the town’s magistrates court, Nicole Carson entered a guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a child under the age seven on May 31 this year.

The 28-year-old, of Moorfields Road, was with the child at People's Park in Ballymena.

None of the facts of the offence were opened in court by the prosecution and, freeing Carson on bail and ordering a pre-sentence probation report, District Judge Nigel Broderick put the case back until September 17.