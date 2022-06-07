Woman admits causing death of pedestrian in north Belfast

A 36-year-old woman has admitted causing the death of a pedestrian struck by a car in north Belfast.

Laura Adair appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday on a charge arising from the death of Kelly Ann Sherlock.

The defendant, whose address was given as “known to police”, attended the hearing via a video-link with her solicitor’s office.

She was asked by the court clerk, “Are you Laura Adair?”, to which she replied, “I am, yes.”

Adair was then charged with causing the death of Kelly Ann Sherlock by driving a car dangerously on the Shore Road in Belfast on November 8, 2019.

When asked how she pleaded, Adair replied, “Not guilty, but I plead guilty to careless driving causing death.”

Judge Stephen Fowler QC asked prosecuting barrister David McNeill what the Crown’s view was regarding the plea to the lesser charge.

Mr McNeill said: “What I would ask for is some time. I would wish to consult with the family and with those who instruct me in the PPS.

“It may be convenient to set a review date… rather than going straight to trial at this stage.”

Judge Fowler told Mr McNeill that the consultation with Ms Sherlock’s family should take place “within the next week to ten days”.

A date for reviewing the case was then set by the Recorder of Belfast as June 28, 2022.