Woman admits smuggling drugs into Maghaberry Prison for her partner

By video-link from Hydebank women’s prison, Kelly Ann Bradley entered guilty pleas to two counts of drugs into Maghaberry (Credit: Third Street Studios)

Appearing at Craigavon Crown Court by video-link from Hydebank women’s prison, 36-year-old Kelly Ann Bradley entered guilty pleas to two counts of drugs into the maximum security jail on September 28 last year.

The Belfast woman took list A articles, namely buprenorphine and bromazolam, into HMP Maghaberry.

While she denied two further charges of having the class C drugs with intent to supply, prosecuting lawyer Joseph Murphy said it was clear by her pleas that Bradley accepted “she intended to supply them to her partner who was a prisoner.”

Defence counsel Caitriona Keenan revealed that although Bradley is a sentenced prisoner herself, she is due to be released next week so in addition to applying for a pre-sentence report, she was also asking the court to order a pre-sentence probation report.

Granting Bradley £100 bail with a condition to live on the Antrim Road in north Belfast, Judge Patrick Lynch LC adjourned passing sentence until October 13.

In July this year, Bradley was jailed for nine months for stealing more than £1,000 worth of stock during repeated raids on a Co Antrim homeware store.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the Antrim Road woman targeted The Range three times in less than a week as part of a stealing spree to fund her drug habit.

In one incident on June 13, a vacuum cleaner and air fryer worth a combined £150 were taken from the store.

She was also dealt with for the theft of three bottles of vodka from a Spar outlet in Belfast last September.

District Judge Ted Magill told Bradley: “This was a catalogue of offences, you were stealing in order to fund a drug habit.”

Imposing three months for the latest thefts, Mr Magill also activated previous suspended terms to bring the total custodial sentence to nine months.

On that occasion Bradley was granted bail pending an appeal against her sentence.