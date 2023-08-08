Woman arrived at PSNI station covered in blood after attack by ex, court told

A 32-year-old man described in court as a serial perpetrator of domestic abuse has been remanded in custody following his latest alleged offending against his ex-partner.

Lee Doherty’s ex-girlfriend arrived at Strabane police station covered in blood claiming he had attacked her, a court has been told.

Doherty from St Colmans Drive, Strabane faces a series of charges including one of intentionally strangling the woman, affecting her ability to breathe or blood flow to her brain.

He is also accused of assaulting his ex-partner causing actual bodily harm, three other assaults, twice threatening to kill her, damaging two mobile phones and breaching a Restraining Order, all allegedly committed between August 1 and 5.

Strabane Magistrates Court was told Doherty claims the allegations are false.

A detective constable said the injured party attended Strabane police station covered in blood and with very obvious injuries to her nose.

The officer added that the injured party said she went to Doherty’s home, accepting he was under a Restraining Order banning contact with her.

While there he accused her of cheating with another man and punched her to the face and body and pulled her hair.

He also placed his hands around her throat and said he would kill her.

The injured party claims Doherty took her phone and damaged it beyond repair.

She told police that two days later she was driving in Strabane when Doherty walked in front of her car causing her to stop.

He got in the passenger side, shouting and accusing her of cheating on him with his brother.

She denied this but he punched her to the head, before lifting her new mobile phone and throwing it out the window where it smashed on the road.

The final incident occurred when Doherty accused the injured party of taking his drugs and when this was denied he slapped her repeatedly across the face.

She walked away but he ran after her, punching her multiple times to the face while threatening to kill her.

The detective said: “The injured party is in fear of the defendant. She has sustained multiple bruises to her face and body. Her nose is very swollen and is possibly broken.”

Doherty was arrested and denied all allegations, insisting he had not seen the injured party at all, with the exception of the first day when she assaulted him and took his money.

However, he was unable to account for the injuries she sustained.

Objecting to bail, the detective described Doherty as, “A serial perpetrator of domestic abuse against various partners and family members”.

The officer added: “There is a significant cycle of domestic abuse extending over many years. He is assessed as a violent offender under Public Protection arrangements. The injured party in this instance has twice been deemed at high risk of domestic abuse by the defendant.

“He has 122 previous convictions including assaults, criminal damage, harassment and threats to kill. His offending not only shows a propensity for violence but highlights a total disregard for abiding by the law and he is not deterred by the justice system.”

Citing concerns of reoffending and witness interference the detective said Doherty previously contacted a victim from prison while remanded on domestic charges, threatening to kill her.

A defence barrister pointed out the injured party had attended his client’s home despite the Restraining Order, and she has allegedly done so on previous recent occasions.

He said, “My client insists these allegations are false. Any risks can be managed with bail conditions. If he breaches those he will only get one chance before being returned to custody.”

District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail stating: “I don’t accept any conditions could mitigate the risks.”

Doherty will appear again by video-link at Strabane Magistrates Court on August 31.