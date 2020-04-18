Woman attacked by husband after she tried to restrain his lockdown drinking

A man has spared jail after he admitted attacking his wife when she tried to restrain his early morning drinking during lockdown.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday Sydney McCallum pleaded guilty to one charge of assault on the “vulnerable” woman on Friday.

A prosecution lawyer told the court his daughter had phone the police that evening after learning of an argument between the two during which a drunk McCallum slapped her across the cheeks.

When interviewed about the incident the 62-year-old painter from Carrickfergus told officers he was “totally disgusted” by his actions.

McCallum’s solicitor told the court he tried to start drinking at 8am to which his wife objected and consumed two bottles of wine.

He added that the pair have since been reconciled and asked that he be given a suspended sentence to “reign him in”.

District Judge Mark McGarrity said the fact she was a vulnerable person and McCallum’s record for violence aggravated the offence which crossed the custody threshold.

He gave McCallum credit for his guilty plea but warned him if he offended again he would likely face a lengthy custodial sentence.

Judge McGarrity sentenced him to three months in prison suspended for two years.