Woman-beating Ballymena dealer’s new Christian image knocked after he’s caught with knife

James Kenny also raised eyebrows when he was spotted attending the vigil of Chloe Mitchell

The 60-year-old thug was convicted of battering a woman in her own flat

Thug James (Jim) Kenny’s bid to convince the doubters of Ballymena he’s now a man of God has taken a knock after he was charged with having a knife in public.

The coward who’s awaiting sentence for a vicious attack on a woman in a flat in Ballymena is due to face the fresh charge on Thursday.

Court papers show he’s accused of having a “lock knife” in January in a street in the bible-belt town.

And sources in the town also raised eyebrows after Kenny was spotted attending the Wednesday night vigil of Chloe Mitchell.

“We couldn’t believe it when we saw James Kenny standing in silence at the vigil,” said a source.

“Given the fact he’s a lowlife who beats up women, he shouldn’t have been anywhere near an event like that.”

But his appearance is being seen as another attempt for him to change his image.

The 60-year-old convicted drug pusher has been helping out at a church, sweeping streets, cutting down trees and assisting OAPs.

Sceptics suspect his newly found interest in religion and charity is an unsubtle bid to show the courts he’s a ‘new man’ before he is sentenced for the attack on the woman, which was caught on camera. In April we revealed the images of Kenny attacking a woman.

He’s facing going back to prison after he was convicted of two counts of assault as a result of that shameful incident.

But now we can reveal Kenny has another criminal case at the magistrates court to deal with before he faces sentencing for the assault.

It’s understood some people from the church in Ballykeel are uneasy at his involvement in charity work.

“He’s been taken in to be given another chance,” said a source. “I won’t say second chance because Kenny has had loads of those.

“What he did to that wee girl was shocking and some people aren’t too happy to have him around the church but they’ve given him the chance to prove himself.

“Now he’s charged with having a knife – before that attack on the wee girl is even dealt with.

“Some are wondering is this guy still a danger? How much of his work at the church is to make him look good?”

His first appearance for the knife charge will be in four days’ time – that’s two weeks before he’s due for sentencing in Belfast for attacking the woman.