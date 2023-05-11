Woman behind Bangor pier assault sentenced for burglary

Image taken from the video of the Bangor pier assault

A woman who hit the headlines over the infamous Bangor pier attack several years ago was handed an 18-month sentence for burglary today.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC ordered Cora Campbell to serve four months of that in prison, however the 23-year-old will soon be freed having spent three months on remand.

Campbell, of Spring Meadow in west Belfast, had earlier confessed to stealing a set of keys during the burglary of a house on Grove Street in Lisburn on January 12, last year.

Prosecuting lawyer Joseph Murphy told Craigavon Crown Court how the victim was in bed at around 4am when his partner woke him saying simply “the keys” as they heard a bunch of keys being taken out of the interior door.

The householder ran downstairs and saw two people in dark clothing walking away from his home, but the only thing stolen was a bunch of keys to the house and his work van.

Mr Murphy said police and CSI attended the property and they ascertained entry had been gained through an open window in the spare room, adding that Campbell was arrested after her fingerprint was uncovered at the scene.

She refused to answer police questions and Mr Murphy revealed that she has a “substantial record” with 38 previous convictions, “mostly for violence” but also included an entry for ABH which was of “some notoriety.”

In April 2018, Campbell, a teenage girl and William Boyd were recorded attacking a teenage girl on Bangor pier in a video which went viral and was viewed online by millions.

Initially charged with trying to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent Campbell, Boyd and the teenager all pleaded guilty to causing their victim actual bodily harm.

In that case, Downpatrick Crown Court heard how the defendants had been with a drinking with a group of around 15 people when their victim arrived at the pier.

The complainant said that “everything was fine” and they were having a good time, but she was approached by Campbell who “punched her and grabbed her by the hair.”

She was shouting: “Do you still want my boyfriend now” and “why did you kiss him”, said prosecuting counsel Laura Ievers, adding that during the video recording of the attack, Boyd was heard shouting “break her nose” more than once and was filmed pouring beer and vodka “into the victim’s eyes and throat.”

Describing how the victim was punched 30 times in the video, the lawyer said the girl “thought she was going to be drowned in the sea.”

Arrested and interviewed after the video of the attack was posted online and went viral by being viewed millions of times, Campbell admitted the assault but told police she thought “it wasn’t that bad,” until she was shown the footage of the incident.

Boyd (23), from Sunnyside Drive in west Belfast and then aged 17-year-old girl also admitted their involvement.

Handing Campbell a 32-month sentence, half to be served in jail and half on supervised licence, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said that when they attacked their teenage victim, the trio had “behaved like a pack of wild animals after their prey.”

In court today, defence counsel Stephen Campbell said it was clear the defendant “has an extremely troubled background” with a diagnosis of PTSD and whose life has been plagued by drug addiction.

He revealed however “there are some signs of optimism” in that Campbell is currently undergoing a methadone substitute programme “for the first time ever” and is willing to engage with probation support once released.

Sentencing Campbell, Judge Lynch said while the burglary had been late at night at an occupied property, she left without confrontation and minimal property had been taken.

Describing her record as “unenviable for a lady of her age,” the judge said while the custody threshold was crossed “there seems to be a maturing in the attitudes of the defendant” so departing from the usual 50/50 split of custody and licence, he conceded that “will mean hopefully” she is supported on release.