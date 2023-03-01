Woman fined for sending aborted foetus pictures to NI politician

A woman who sent pictures of an aborted foetus to a politician has been fined £400.

Louise McFarland, of Lansdowne Road, Newtownards, admitted a charge of improper use of a public electronic communications network by sending a grossly offensive message.

A prosecutor said that a politician was “greatly distressed” after receiving messages that included photographs of an aborted foetus on May 6 last year.

Ards Magistrates Court heard one of the messages said: “You may have been elected but I am very sad about your moral standards”, ending with ”you really have a wicked heart”.

A prosecutor told an earlier court hearing that the defence had enquired about a caution being administered, but the victim was “not happy with that”.

A defence lawyer said McFarland had never intended to cause any harm or distress and offered to apologise directly to the injured party through the police.

The lawyer provided character references to the court and said the defendant is “very hard-working”.

The defence said McFarland had a previously clear record and was a “lady of impeccable character”.

District Judge Mark Hamill told the court that he took a “very serious view” of the case, as it was “either an attempt to intimidate a local elected representative or to cause distress to that local elected representative”.

Sentencing the 28-year-old today (Wednesday), Judge Hamill said “there is no shortage of keyboard warriors” who “send all sorts of stuff out to the ether without regard for the consequences”.

He told the solicitor: “If your client wants to engage in a political debate, there are other ways of doing it. This was completely improper and completely distressing to the victim in this case who is entitled, as your client is, to their own views on this most sensitive of subjects.”

As well as the £400 fine, McFarland was bound over for two years in the sum of £1,000.