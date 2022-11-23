Woman ‘forced to live in tent’ in south Belfast by ‘controlling’ partner approached police in cafe for help, court hears

A woman was allegedly forced to live in a tent in south Belfast as part of her partner’s campaign of control, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said 51-year-old James McDonagh is accused of sleeping at the door of the makeshift accommodation to stop her from leaving.

McDonagh was arrested after the woman approached police in a café last week to make the disclosures.

The accused, of no fixed abode, faces charges of subjecting her to domestic abuse between June 1 and November 16 this year, and possession of Class C drugs.

Crown lawyer Mark O’Connor said that the injured party told officers that McDonagh has been subjecting her to controlling behaviour.

“She said he had prevented her from having contact with her family,” the barrister submitted.

“He makes her stay in a tent with him and he sleeps at the door of the tent to prevent her from leaving.”

McDonagh also regularly talks down to the woman, it was alleged, using insults and calling her derogatory names.

“She said that she was restricted in who she can communicate with, how she spends her money and where she goes.”

When police arrested McDonagh on November 16 officers recovered a packet of suspected pregabalin pills, the court heard.

During interviews he claimed the pills were obtained in his monthly visit to a clinic in Dublin.

Opposing bail, Mr O’Connor contended that the accused could influence a vulnerable injured party to withdraw her complaint.

He added: “There is no suitable address because the applicant resides in a tent on the Lisburn Road.”

Defence counsel suggested that her client could be released from custody once approved accommodation is obtained.

Adjourning the application, Mr Justice Rooney indicated that bail may be granted on strict conditions if a suitable address can be identified.

He stressed any such terms would involve imposing an exclusion zone to keep McDonagh away from the alleged victim.