Woman jailed for thefts worth more than £1,000 from Co Antrim homeware store

A woman who stole more than £1,000 worth of stock during repeated raids on a Co Antrim homeware store has been jailed for nine months.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Kelly Ann Bradley targeted The Range three times in less than a week as part of a stealing spree to fund her drug habit.

The 36-year-old, with an address on the city’s Antrim Road, was convicted on three counts of theft.

Prosecutors said she was detained after leaving The Range in Glengormley on June 14.

On that occasion Bradley took £625 worth of household goods which were fit for resale.

Five days earlier she had stolen items with a total value of £340 which were never recovered.

In a third incident on June 13 a vacuum cleaner and air fryer worth a combined £150 were taken from the store.

She was also dealt with for the theft of three bottles of vodka from a Spar outlet in Belfast last September.

Defence barrister John O’Connor said Bradley has been “drying out” and suggested she could get further help on probation.

“She now looks more lucid and sober,” he added.

But citing her previous record, District Judge Ted Magill decided that immediate custody was inevitable.

He told Bradley: “This was a catalogue of offences, you were stealing in order to fund a drug habit.”

Imposing three months for the latest thefts, Mr Magill also activated previous suspended terms to bring the total custodial sentence to nine months.

Bradley was granted bail pending an appeal against her sentence.