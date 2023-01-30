Woman left using wheelchair for life after Glenariff crash awarded £4.5m damages

Glenariff Road, which runs through Glenariff Forest, in Co Antrim

A Co Antrim woman who suffered life-changing injuries in a road traffic collision is to receive £4.5m in damages.

The pay-out announced at the High Court today forms part of a settlement in Natalie Kinney’s action against the driver of a car she was travelling in.

Ms Kinney, now aged 25, sustained a serious spinal injury during the accident in October 2014.

She had been a rear seat passenger when defendant Nicholas O’Kane lost control of the vehicle on the Glenariff Road near Ballymena, according to her lawyers.

The car collided with a lamppost before it rolled and ended up in a roadside ditch.

Ms Kinney had to be extracted from the wreckage and was taken to Antrim Area Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Due to the severity of her injuries she will be fully dependent on a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

Ms Kinney, represented by barristers Brian Fee KC and Damien Halleron, sued Mr O’Kane for the alleged negligence that led to the crash.

The case had been listed for a three day trial at the High Court to deal with the level of compensation. But Mr Fee disclosed: “The action is settled for £4.5m.”

The defendant is also to pay the plaintiff’s legal costs as part of the compensation package endorsed by Mr Justice McAlinden.

Outside court Ms Kinney’s solicitor, Lynn Day of Madden & Finucane, said: We are very pleased to have reached this settlement for Natalie today.

“Despite Natalie’s devastating injuries she has shown extraordinary bravery and resilience throughout a difficult case.“

Ms Day added: “This settlement provides Natalie with financial security for her future.”