Woman on trial for stabbing her children accused of wounding herself ‘purely for effect’

A woman who stabbed her two children was today accused of causing herself superficial wounds “purely for effect”.

As she spent her fifth and final day in the witness box at Belfast Crown Court, the 30-year-old was also accused of telling a “plain lie” about a comment she made to a doctor in the aftermath of the knife attack which claimed the life of her infant son.

The accused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is standing trial on charges of murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder her two-year-old daughter.

The siblings sustained knife wounds in the family’s home in Belfast on July 27, 2021. Their mother has already admitted stabbing the youngsters but has denied the two charges.

Following a week-long adjournment, the trial resumed today, with the accused called to the witness box for the final time.

Under a continued cross-examination by Crown barrister Richard Weir KC, the accused was asked about self-inflicted knife wounds to her neck.

Pointing out she stabbed both her son and daughter in the heart area and questioning her claim that she intended to kill herself after she stabbed her children, Mr Weir asked: “Why did you not stab yourself in the heart?”

She said that she “started off around the neck” then tried to stab herself in the stomach but couldn’t.

Mr Weir then told the accused it was the Crown’s case that her injuries were superficial and “purely for effect, to try to suggest you were going to take your own life”.

The accused said: “I don't remember… I don’t even know how deep they were.”

When Mr Weir put to her that the injuries “certainly weren’t near your heart, were they?” she replied, “No.”

She was also questioned about a comment she made to a doctor in the aftermath of the knife attack, when she said, “He destroyed my life so I destroyed his,” which the Crown says was in reference to her partner.

Mr Weir asked her about this, to which she said, “I don’t know, I don’t recall,” to which the prosecutor said, “That’s just a plain lie,” adding that her words “encapsulate exactly what you did, and tried to do, in this case… Those words are you describing how you felt and what you wanted to do.”

She was again accused of attacking her children out of spite towards her partner, to which she replied: “I didn’t spite him. I wasn’t raised to be spiteful to people.”

The accused also reiterated her claim that she felt she had no support from her partner or his family and told the court: “I felt I was the black sheep.”

After her evidence was concluded, Judge Donna McColgan KC addressed the jury and thanked them for their continued dedication.

Telling the jurors that the case will resume again next Monday, when medical evidence will he heard, the judge warned them not to discuss the trial with anyone or carry out their own research.