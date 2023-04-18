Woman pleads guilty to defrauding over £62K from her employer in Armagh

A Co Armagh woman today admitted defrauding her employers of more than £62,000.

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court, 45-year-old Tracy Carr entered a guilty plea to the single charge against her of fraud by abuse of position at Glenvale Waste Ltd.

None of the surrounding facts were opened in court but the charges state that between May 2021 and September 2022, Carr abused her position of trust within the company to access company accounts and transfer £62,678 to herself.

Following Carr’s confession, defence counsel Conor Coulter asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow time for a pre-sentence probation report to be compiled.

Granting that application, Judge Gordon Kerr KC put the case back to May 30.

Carr, whose address was given as c/o Glenvale Waste on the Farnaloy Road in Armagh, was granted bail until then.

But the judge warned the fraudster that the fact she was walking out the front door of the court today “is not any indication of what I might do when you come to be sentenced”.