Woman pleads not guilty to murder of colleague in Limavady

Sixty-one-year-old Ludmila Poletelova was found dead in her flat last April.

A 46-year-old woman has been remanded back into custody after she denied a charge of murdering a work colleague.

Svetlana Svedova, from College Court in Limavady, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Hydebank Wood.

Via a Russian interpreter, Svedova confirmed she could see and hear the court.

She was then charged with murdering Ludmila Poletelova on a date between April 19 and 23, 2021.

When the charge was put to Svedova, she replied "not guilty."

Although no details regarding the murder charge emerged on Friday, a previous court hearing was told the deceased and accused both worked in a wine bar in Limavady.

Ms Poletelova's bloodied remains were discovered in her Lodge Court flat in Limavady last April after she failed to turn up for a work shift.

The 61-year-old Latvian national died as a result of multiple blows to her head, which a pathologist concluded were caused by being struck with an implement such as a claw hammer.

After his client Svedova denied the murder charge, defence barrister Alan Kane QC said he was instructing experts who will be required to compile reports.

These reports, he revealed, will include DNA, blood distribution and toxicology.

Mr Justice O'Hara said: "I will review the case in mid-May, at which point I expect to be told the experts have been engaged."

The senior judge set the review date for Friday May 13, and Svedova was remanded back into custody.