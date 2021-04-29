Woman remanded into custody over murder of Ludmila Poletelova

A woman charged with the murder of Ludmila Poletelova, whose body was found at her home in Limavady last Friday, was remanded into custody at Ballymena Magistrates Court today.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Poletelova (61), originally from Latvia, died as a result of a number of blows to the head. Her body was discovered in her flat at Lodge Court.

Ms Poletelova had lived and worked in Limavady for several years.

Svetlana Svedova (45) of College Court, Limavady, is charged with murdering Ms Poletelova on a date between April 19 and April 24 this year.

She appeared via video link from custody.

A PSNI detective inspector said she believed she could connect the defendant to the charge.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said no application was being made for bail.

No further details were given during the short hearing.

A prosecution lawyer applied for the defendant to be remanded into custody.

District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded the defendant into custody and the case was adjourned to Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on May 10.