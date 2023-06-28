Woman sacked for sharing Michaela McAreavey video ‘deeply sorry for hurt she’s caused’

Former healthcare worker should be allowed to rebuild life, says Jamie Bryson

A healthcare assistant who lost her job after sharing a video of loyalist bandsmen singing a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey has issued a “genuine apology”.

Rhonda Shiels shared and liked a livestream recorded by her partner, Andrew McDade, who lost an unfair dismissal case against the Norman Emerson Group, his former employer, earlier this month.

Shiels later lost her job with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, which said in a letter of dismissal it was “struck by the lack of remorse demonstrated by the claimant in relation to this matter”.

The letter said that “at no time did you mention or show any insight or remorse about the hurt and distress caused to the Harte and McAreavey families through the sharing of that video online”.

Shiels later challenged that decision, and while the appeal panel noted that while she had “conveyed a deep sense of regret, remorse and issued an apology” to the Trust, one it described as “genuine”, it also upheld the decision to dismiss her.

She then took an unfair dismissal case against the trust, heard in front of tribunal president Noel Kelly.

The panel described the streaming of the video in an Orange Hall last year as a “truly disgraceful event”, and ruled the trust was entitled to dismiss her from her job.

While giving evidence, Shiels broke down in tears on several occasions. She said that while she could hear “roaring” in the clip, she had not been aware of the words the bandsmen were singing. She also claimed she had not watched the whole video.

Shiels had been employed by the trust for five years, and evidence noted she had worked with all sides of the community without any problems.

Department manager Victoria Burnett was called to give evidence at the tribunal.

Her statement said other staff on the ward at Craigavon Area Hospital were “really disappointed and very upset about what the video contained”.

However, she added: “The team agreed with me that Rhonda never treated any of us in the team differently, regardless of our religion”.

The panel ruled the trust was justified in sacking Shiels because her actions in sharing the livestream were “reckless”.

Jamie Bryson, who represented her at the hearing, said she was “disappointed by the ruling”.

He said: “As Ms Shiels made clear during her appeal hearing, and again before the tribunal, she was deeply sorry and remorseful for the hurt this incident had caused.”

He added: “It should also be noted that the tribunal found that Ms Shiels had not intentionally misconducted herself, meaning that it accepted she did not know what she was sharing, but upheld the dismissal on the lesser charge of being reckless.

“Social media trolls and the media have had their pound of flesh, and Ms Shiels ought to be permitted to rebuild her life.”

There was widespread condemnation of the video after it was circulated on social media.

It showed people in Dundonald Orange Hall singing a song which mocked the murder of Ms McAreavey, the daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte.

She was strangled on her honeymoon in Mauritius in January 2010.