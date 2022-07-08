Woman sex offender controlled by her porn-addicted ex walks free from court

A Co Armagh woman who was under the coercive and controlling influence of her partner when she committed a raft of sex offences against her own family has walked free from court after being handed a three year sentence.

In a UK-wide first, the court heard how the 34-year-old woman has been diagnosed by multiple psychiatrists as suffering from Stockholm syndrome – where victims develop positive feelings toward their captors or abusers – and is herself a victim of slavery and trafficking at the hands of her manipulative ex-partner.

Having heard how she spent 255 days on remand in jail before being granted bail, Judge Gordon Kerr QC ordered that the three year sentence be split between 255 days jail time and 840 days under supervised licence, resulting in the woman walking free from Newry Crown Court.

He said while there is a “compelling public interest in imposing significant sentences for offences against children,” he highlighted that, according to Parliament, a full defence of coercive control is only available for offences when the maximum sentence is five years or less.

In this case, Judge Kerr said that given the weight of unanimous medical evidence that the defendant was under the coercive influence of her sex- and pornography-addicted boyfriend who had groomed her, he considered it “a highly exceptional case”.

At an earlier hearing, the 34-year-old woman entered guilty pleas to a total of 17 sex offences. They included two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13; a single count of gross indecency with a child; and seven counts each of voyeurism and taking or making indecent images of a child.

All were committed between 31 December 2006 and 29 April 2015.

Her 46-year-old former partner, who also cannot be identified to protect the victims, was dealt with by the same judge in January 2019. He received a three year sentence for 46 offences — two of voyeurism and 44 relating to possessing images and videos of children being sexually abused and bestiality.

Summarising the unique case, Judge Kerr said 3,000 obscene images were uncovered on his computer. Further examination established that both he and his partner had created some of them.

By her pleas, the 34-year-old woman had admitted sexual assaults on her nephew when he was between five and seven-years-old. Judge Kerr said those were the most serious offences on the indictment.

Her pleas and the images uncovered also established there were recordings of various female family members in different states of undress.

Turning to the medical evidence, the judge said he had been served with reports from consultant psychiatrists and psychologists which were unanimous in their views that the defendant “believed that he (the co-accused) loved her”, but in fact he used “coercive behaviours” to control and groom her, and manipulate her into committing the offences.

His threats, revealed the judge, included “blackmail, threats of sexual harm, and threats to kill her and her family”.

The reports, from both the defence and prosecution, also indicated that if she defendant had not been in a relationship with her co-accused whose addictions to sex and pornography were “out of control,” the offences would likely not have been committed.

Explaining his approach to sentencing, Judge Kerr said while there were multiple aggravating features including multiple victims, the “breach of trust” and the distribution of private and indecent images, he told the court the defendant’s guilty pleas and the medical evidence “when combined with evidence of coercion” provided significant mitigation and made the case “highly exceptional.”

In addition to the three year sentence, Judge Kerr also imposed a seven year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.