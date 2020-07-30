Woman to face prosecution over involvement in murder of William Pat McCormick

Victim: Pat McCormick’s body was dumped in a Co Down lake

A woman is set to face prosecution for her alleged involvement in events surrounding the killing of a father-of-four whose body was dumped in a lake, it was confirmed today.

Lesley-Ann Dodds, 22, is charged with aiding and abetting William Pat McCormick's murder and perverting the course of justice.

Mr McCormick's body was discovered in a stretch of water in Ballygowan, Co Down in July last year.

Despite decomposition, post-mortem examinations established the 55-year-old had sustained multiple rib fractures.

He was last seen alive more than a month previously.

David Gill, 27, of Ballyglighorn Road in Comber, Co Down, is currently in custody charged with carrying out the murder on May 30, 2019.

Police claim Dodds lured Mr McCormick to her flat in the town by a phone call on the night he died.

At the time she was said to have been in a relationship with the victim, while also engaged to Gill.

Both defendants deny the charges against them.

The case against Dodds, now of Mountcollyer Avenue in Belfast, was mentioned on Thursday at Newtownards Magistrates' Court.

Indicating an intention to seek a Crown Court trial, a prosecution lawyer confirmed: "It's proceeding on indictment."

A three-week adjournment was granted to link in with Gill's case.

District Judge Mark Hamill said a date for a preliminary enquiry will be fixed at that stage.