Woman to receive £150k damages over claims she suffered clerical abuse as a child in Banbridge

A woman who claimed she suffered clerical abuse as a child nearly 50 years ago is to receive £150,000 damages, the High Court has heard.

The pay-out forms part of a settlement reached in cases taken against the Catholic Church.

Now in her late fifties, the woman sued over her alleged treatment as an 11-year-old child in Banbridge, Co Down during the 1970s, according to her lawyer.

Proceedings were issued against both the Diocese of Dromore and priest Aidan Hamill.

In court today counsel for the woman, Patrick Lyttle QC, announced that both actions have been resolved, with judgment against both defendants.

Mr Justice McAlinden then declared: “The action is now settled in the sum of £150,000 damages.”

The defendants are also to pay the plaintiff’s legal costs, the judge added.

Outside court the woman’s solicitor described her as “a survivor of historical clerical child abuse”.

Claire McKeegan said: “Our client is relieved that this ordeal has been concluded in her favour.

“This settlement today is further vindication for her.”