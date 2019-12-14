Woman 'was attacked by her partner'

A man accused of trying to strangle and bite his girlfriend's nose claimed they were only "bickering", the High Court heard yesterday

Reuben Orr (41) allegedly launched an attack after the woman decided to leave his home at Gregg Street in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

He faces charges of common assault and threats to kill over the incident on July 19.

Prosecution counsel said the woman made a 999 call for help from the house, claiming she had been choked by her on-off partner. She told police that she had decided to go home after Orr had spent the day drinking.

It was alleged that he put his hands round her throat and pushed her to the floor during an assault lasting for up to 25 minutes.

The prosecution added: "During interviews he denied the allegations, saying there had been bickering between the injured party and him before bed when she said she was going to leave."

Orr's bail application was adjourned.