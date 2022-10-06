Woman weeps in court after pleading guilty to ‘revenge porn’ offence

A 39-year old woman wept in the dock of Belfast Crown Court today after she was told she may face jail for a ‘revenge porn’ offence.

Natawan Saijaiboon admitted a charge of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film of another woman to someone other than the woman ‘without her consent and with the intention of causing distress’ on a date between December 3 and 19, 2019.

After the charge was put to Saijaiboon, she replied “I plead guilty, Your Honour.”

A date for the plea hearing was set for next month with a defence barrister confirming Saijaiboon had a clear criminal record.

Originally from Thailand and with an address at Annadale Flats in Belfast, Saijaiboon was told by Judge Neil Rafferty KC: “You have now pleaded guilty to what is a serious offence and I may be considering a custodial sentence.”

Judge Rafferty urged Saijaiboon to co-operate fully with the Probation Board who will be compiling a pre-sentence report.

Upon hearing she may be sent to jail, Saijaiboon began to cry.

She was again addressed by Judge Rafferty, who said: “I don't want to upset you, but I have to explain to you that all options are open and I have to be honest with you.”

Saijaiboon was told to return to court on Thursday November 10, when she will be sentenced on the single charge.