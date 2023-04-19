Woman who assaulted and racially abused Antrim Area Hospital staff jailed – then freed pending appeal

A woman who racially abused a hospital consultant and twice assaulted a ward nurse has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

Leanna McFall (45) had earlier entered guilty pleas to two counts of assaulting the nurse on consecutive days on November 25 and 26, 2021.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard how McFall had been a patient on ward three at Antrim Area Hospital for a couple of weeks when she began verbally abusing staff on November 25.

“She said that if she got her hands on any of them she would knock them out,” said the prosecuting lawyer.

The first assault happened when the nurse was administering an insulin injection to another patient.

McFall, who was “shouting and screaming” about going for a smoke, threw a pillow at her, hitting the nurse’s hand.

McFall’s “behaviour escalated” that day. She was shouting about demanding pillows and “a trip to the shop” to such an extent that ward staff had to call for security.

The following day, a consultant was doing ward rounds when McFall was “verbally abusive to him and used racially abusive language”. She called the nurse a “useless, fat b******”.

At around 3.30pm that day, McFall asked the nurse to empty her catheter bag at her bedside and, the court heard, that to do so the nurse had to get down on her knees.

“That exposed her head,” said the lawyer, outlining how McFall “grabbed her chart and struck her on the top of the head with the metal part of it”.

That action caused the urine in the catheter bag to spill over the victim’s arms and knees, leaving her “in pain and shock and tearful”.

Arrested and interviewed, McFall, from High Street in Ballymena, denied being abusive but accepted that she “probably” committed the “catheter incident”.

Defence solicitor Emma McCann said McFall’s life had been “chaotic” and blighted by alcohol addiction but that she accepts her behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

“It’s clear that she has her own physical limitations,” said the solicitor, submitting that while McFall “hasn’t endeared herself particularly well to probation… I will be asking you to avoid custody.”

Ms McCann asked: “What great benefit would custody be, as opposed to community service?”

But Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes replied: “Frankly, I don’t care.”

“I’m way past the rehabilitation point here,” he told the court.

Having checked that Hydebank Women’s Prison could cope with McFall, who uses a wheelchair, District Judge Holmes told her that her behaviour was “utterly and completely unacceptable”.

Imposing jail sentences totalling eight months, he told McFall: “I’m afraid you have reached the end of your rope.”

Describing her as “a thief and not a very nice person to start with”, the judge told McFall that he recognised she has to use a wheelchair “and you have my every sympathy”. But he added that everyone in society is equal and that meant she had “the same responsibilities as every able-bodied person in society and you don’t get to behave like this”.

Although Mr Holmes imposed four months’ jail on each count to be served consecutively, he also freed McFall on £500 bail pending appeal.

He warned her, however: “We will see how it goes in the appeal court, but if I were you, I would be making arrangements for being in prison.

“I do not see a county court judge feeling any better about this than I did.”