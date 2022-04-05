Woman who broke into her grandmother’s house with a hammer avoids jail

A woman who burgled her own grandmother’s home in Belfast has avoided immediate imprisonment.

Sammy Lee Bittles, 29, was given a six-month suspended sentence for breaking into the house to steal an iPad and bottle of wine.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard she used a hammer to smash a front window of the property at Linfield Drive on June 12 last year.

Her grandmother was contacted by a juvenile in the house at the time, but when she arrived back the defendant pushed past her and left.

The victim then noticed her belongings were missing.

Bittles, of Lemberg Street in Belfast, was located and arrested a short time later.

She told police that an argument led to her breaking the window out of spite, the court heard.

A prosecution lawyer added: “She said she decided to take the iPad to annoy her grandmother.”

Defence counsel Stephen Campbell claimed his client acted out of frustration towards a woman who had raised her.

“Unfortunately, the red mist descended,” he submitted.

Bittles admitted charges of burglary and criminal damage.

“I’m guilty and I’m sorry for what I did,” she told the court.

Imposing six months custody, District Judge Mark McGarrity suspended the term for two years.

He also ordered Bittles to pay £150 compensation to her grandmother.