Woman who claimed she collided with wall after partner assault withdraws complaint

Police went to the couple's home on July 25 to investigate a suspected domestic incident.

A Co Down man allegedly assaulted his pregnant partner by tipping up a bed to look for money, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

The woman, who is originally from Mauritius, initially claimed she collided with a wall after Gary McNally had accused her of hiding cash, prosecutors said.

McNally, 29, of Millmount Court in Banbridge, denies a charge of common assault.

Police went to the couple's home on July 25 to investigate a suspected domestic incident.

According to a Crown lawyer the woman told officers McNally had been drinking for a number of days and came into the bedroom looking for money.

He allegedly accused her of hiding it before lifting and tipping their bed, causing her to slide down and land against a wall.

At the time the woman said she had hurt the back of her head, lower back and wrist, the court heard.

McNally stated that he had asked her to move over while he searched for cash, but rejected any suggestion that she fell off the mattress.

Madam Justice McBride was told the couple have been together for around seven months.

The woman, who was eleven weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, has since withdrawn her complaint.

In her most recent account she agreed that McNally asked her to move, adding that she had not fallen off the bed or sustained any injuries.

"She stated 'When I lived in Mauritius a similar incident occurred which caused me to have flashbacks; he (McNally) did not hurt me'," the Crown lawyer disclosed.

It was confirmed, however, that the prosecution is still proceeding at this stage.

Granting bail for McNally to live at another address, the judge ordered him to stay out of Banbridge.

She warned him: "You still face charges and the prosecution may well continue."