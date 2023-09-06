Woman who crashed into roundabout while on cocaine ‘seemed to think it was funny’

A woman who crashed onto a roundabout while high on a cocktail of drugs including cocaine has been hit with a driving ban today and warned she will go to jail if she fails to pay £900 in fines promptly.

Lurgan woman Sinead Mary McAvoy’s Peugeot was left on its side on the roundabout after she crashed outside Craigavon Courthouse and firefighters had to free both her and a male passenger who were trapped in the car.

But a prosecutor said 38-year-old McAvoy appeared to find the incident ‘funny’ when she cautioned and charged over the crash.

At an earlier hearing McAvoy, from Beech Court, admitted four offences including dangerous driving, driving while unfit, driving without insurance and resisting a police officer, all committed on April 4 last year.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court today, McAvoy was handed a 12 month driving ban and District Judge Bernie Kelly warned that if she fails to pay the £900 fines within 20 weeks, she would be jailed for 14 days in default.

A prosecutor told the court that just before 9pm on April 4, police received a 999 call about a single vehicle road traffic collision at the roundabout between Craigavon Courthouse and Rushmere shopping centre.

The scene of McAvoy's crash beside Craigavon courthouse

The caller said he had to “slam on the brakes to avoid a collision” as he saw the McAvoy’s car approach the roundabout at speed.

Her car “fail to negotiate the round about” and instead, ended up on it side with both McAvoy and her male passenger trapped inside.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service had to free the pair who had suffered minor injuries.

He refused to make any statement and the court heard that when McAvoy was cautioned and charged she “seemed to think it was quite funny.”

The prosecuting lawyer said when McAvoy’s urine sample was forensically tested, it was found to contain cocaine, morphine, codeine, diazepam, temazepam and oxycontin, all of which “had the potential to impede driving ability.”

Interviewed about the findings McAvoy refused to answer police questions and defence counsel David McKeown conceded that having “had the misfortune” to have viewed the scene pictures on social media, “she’s very lucky to have escaped with minor injuries.”

Imposing the fines and driving ban, the judge reminded McAvoy that she would remain disqualified “until she sits the appropriate driving test.”