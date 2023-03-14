Woman who drove to hospital while drunk handed driving ban

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that on February 7, this year, 58-year-old Geraldine Sheeran drove to Antrim Area Hospital where she worked to pick up a computer as her own was faulty.

“Staff believed she was drunk” so when they saw her get in her car and drive away, the police were contacted, a prosecuting lawyer told the court.

Officers saw her getting out of the driver’s seat in the driveway of her home at Woodland Grove in the town and when she was breathalysed, she gave a reading of 88, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Entering a guilty plea to driving with excess alcohol on behalf of Sheeran, defence solicitor Stewart Ballantine said she had “stupidly made the decision” to go and collect her new work computer despite having had a few glasses of wine.

“She wants me to express her sincere regret and embarrassment about this whole matter,” said the solicitor.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said while the high reading was “an exacerbating factor,” Sheeran had no driving convictions and had entered an early plea, so he fined her £200, along with a £15 offender levy and the 12-month driving ban.