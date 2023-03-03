Woman who received threatening letter from loyalist murderer loses bid to have him recalled to prison

A woman who received a threatening letter from her father’s loyalist paramilitary murderer has lost a High Court battle to have him recalled to prison.

Denise Mullen challenged a decision by the Department of Justice not to revoke Garfield Beattie’s early release licence after he sent her a menacing note purporting to be from the same terrorist organisation.

She claimed an unlawful failure to refer 67-year-old Beattie’s case to the Parole Commissioners for Northern Ireland (PCNI) to assess the risk he posed to the public.

But a judge dismissed her application for judicial review after backing the process which led to a Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Panel (MARAP) concluding that the threshold for returning the convicted killer to jail had not been reached.

Mr Justice Colton ruled today: “The Department clearly has the jurisdiction to make a decision as to whether to refer the matter to the PCNI and is clearly competent to do so.

“There is no legal obligation on it to refer the matter to the PCNI if it considers that the test for revocation of a licence is not met.”

Beattie, of Moss Road in Portadown, served 16 years behind bars on a life sentence for three killings carried out by the so-called Glenanne gang, a notorious loyalist unit which operated at the height of the Troubles.

His victims included Denis Mullen, gunned down at his home near Moy, Co Tyrone in 1975, and Patrick McNeice, who was shot dead outside his Co Armagh home a year later.

In December 2021 he received a further 17-month term after being found guilty of attempting to intimidate Mr Mullen’s daughter Denise but has since been released again.

He had sent her a letter signed by the East Tyrone Ulster Volunteer Force after she issued a civil claim for damages over her father’s murder.

The note warned of personal consequences for Ms Mullen and her family from taking the legal action, advising her to “think again and consider the long-term consequences on your own personal health”.

Ms Mullen and Patrick McNeice’s son, John, both then pressed for Beattie’s life sentence licence to be revoked.

In 2022 MARAP carried out an assessment and determined the threshold for initiating his revocation was not met.

Lawyers for the two bereaved relatives claimed the Department got it wrong by not referring Beattie’s case to the Parole Commissioners

With Ms Mullen identified as the lead challenge, her barrister described the circumstances as “stark and disturbing”.

He told the court: “They represent the targeting and the threatening of a daughter of a man who he murdered in the name of the same terrorist organisation responsible for the murder, that is the UVF.”

Consideration should have been given by the Commissioners, a judicially appointed body with significant expertise, it was contended.

Counsel for the Department argued that safeguarding mechanisms within the Life Sentences (Northern Ireland) Order were deployed by relevant agencies at each stage of a thorough process to consider the level of risk.

Rejecting the legal challenge, Mr Justice Colton said Ms Mullen and Mr McNeice’s strongly-held views were entirely understandable.

However, he held that the mechanism used in considering whether to initiate revocation proceedings via MARAP cannot be criticised and does not constitute a delegation of decision making.

“The question for the Department is whether the risk which has been identified can be managed

in the community without the requirement to refer this matter to the PCNI for a

recommendation on revocation,” the judge added.

“It has set out a rational basis for that decision and it remains one which is under review.”