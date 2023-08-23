Woman ‘who seriously injured pedestrian through careless driving’ faces trial

A woman has been accused of causing serious injury to a pedestrian in a Lurgan car crash and refusing to give a blood sample.

At Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today, Catriona Carmel Curran (30), confirmed she was aware of the two charges against her and did not object to a preliminary enquiry.

Curran, whose address was given as c/o Hydebank women’s prison, was charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a female by careless driving on October 25 last year and failing to provide a specimen of blood as required within 18 hours.

She is also accused of possessing class B cannabis on the same date.

Although none of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, it is understood they relate to a female pedestrian suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle traffic accident on the Antrim Road near Lurgan Park.

It was reported at the time that the victim was taken to hospital by the Air Ambulance.

In court today, a prosecuting layer submitted there was a case for Curran to answer, which was conceded by defence counsel Aaron Thompson.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor freed Curran on her own bail of £250 and returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial, scheduling the arraignment to be heard on October 10.