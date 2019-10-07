Woman who shouted 'Up the 'Ra' outside Belsonic in Belfast given probation

A woman jumped on the roof of a police car and shouted "Up the 'Ra" in front of concert goers in Belfast, a court heard on Monday.

Kerry Anne Crane was given 12 months probation for her outburst at the Belsonic Music Festival over the summer.

The 29-year-old, of Colmcille Road in Downpatrick, Co Down, was convicted of criminal damage and two separate counts of disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told she climbed onto the bonnet of a Skoda Superb belonging to the PSNI on June 22 at the Ormeau Embankment.

Prosecutors said Crane then walked up onto the roof, where she jumping up and down and shouted "Up the 'Ra".

Large crowds were in the area at the time for the Belsonic festival in nearby Ormeau Park.

The actions resulted in a number of dents to the car's bodywork.

When the defendant was arrested and cautioned she replied: "No, I just want to go home."

In a second incident at a police checkpoint on Bryson Street in the city on July 13 she shouted similar slogans and made hand gestures at officers, according to the prosecution.

A glass bottle was also smashed at the scene.

Defence barrister Luke Curran stressed his client's remorse at her behaviour.

"She accepts full responsibility, she is ashamed of her actions," he told the court.

Mr Curran submitted that Crane has suffered a combination of mental health difficulties and alcohol addiction.

But he added that she has remained sober since July.

Imposing 12 months probation, District Judge Fiona Bagnall confirmed the order covered both incidents.