Woman who waged harassment campaign against ex-partner charged with breaching restraining order

A Co Down woman who waged a harassment campaign against her ex and his new partner has been charged with breaching a restraining order.

Yvonne Derby is alleged to have breached the restraining order on March 29 by harassing and pestering her ex’s new partner “without reasonable excuse”.

At Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, Derby was also charged with causing criminal damage to the alleged victim’s Mercedes car.

She was also accused of tampering with it, in that while it was on the road she “got on to the vehicle or tampered with it or its equipment”, and also with using disorderly behaviour on the Shean Road in Forkhill on the same date.

The facts of the case were not opened in court but the alleged offences were committed four days before Derby, from Ardshean in Forkhill, was sentenced for a campaign of harassment against her ex and his current partner.

The 40-year-old is also on bail for another charge of criminal damage to the complainant’s Mercedes car on 30 December last year and she is currently subject to a suspended jail sentence and a community service order, imposed on her in April for a campaign of harassment.

When Derby was being given her 120 hour community service order and four month suspended prison sentence, the judge told her the behaviour “has to stop” or she will go to jail.

Beautician Derby had faced a litany of charges, committed between June 27 and August 23 last year, including two counts of harassment, four counts each of driving while banned and without insurance, and single counts of assault and dangerous driving.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court how her ex’s new partner had been walking her dog on June 27 when the defendant grabbed her and dragged the victim to the ground, shouting that “it was because she stole her man”.

The lawyer said Derby was warned that any further contact would be harassment.

Despite that, on the same day, she sent social media messages to the victim, adding that she also “pulled up beside the injured party and her partner in the car” as they drove along the New Road in Silverbridge.

“They told her to leave them alone but she began to shout abuse at them,” the court heard.

The couple drove off but Derby followed close behind with her full beam headlights on before she “overtook at speed, pulled in front of the car suddenly and then slammed on the brakes, causing the injured party to take evasive action”.

Having reported the incident to police, it transpired that Derby “was not entitled to drive” having failed to reapply for her licence from an earlier ban.

On 15 August, Derby’s ex was driving his lorry along the New Road, his children in the cab beside him, when she “steered into his line of travel, causing him to take evasive action to swerve out of the way”.

The following day, her ex’s partner “got 24 phones calls from Yvonne Derby, some from a landline, some from a withheld number, but she recognised the voice and the defendant began to scream abuse at her.”

Before she was arrested, Derby had even “contacted the injured party’s mother” and she put forward a number of innocent explanations to police but the judge said those claims “have to be treated with a degree of scepticism”.

District Judge Anne Marshall adjourned the latest case for two weeks to 15 August “for attitude”.