Woman's teeth knocked out during Belfast robbery, court told

A woman was robbed after having two front teeth knocked out in Belfast city centre, a court heard today.

Police claimed a mobile phone was stolen as she lay unconscious following the unprovoked attack at Fountain Street on Monday, March 30..

Her alleged assailant, 30-year-old Francis Lagan, faces charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

Lagan, of Agincourt Avenue in Belfast, is also accused of having Class C Diazepam drugs when he was later arrested.

The city's Magistrates Court heard the woman was assaulted after being approached by the accused and two others.

It was claimed that Lagan carried out the attack in front of representatives from a service for the homeless.

"He knocked her unconscious, knocking her teeth out and causing lacerations and bruising to her face," a detective said.

The woman received hospital treatment for injuries including two broken teeth.

Defence solicitor Michael Brentnall questioned why Lagan was the only one arrested.

He also challenged the quality of CCTV footage from the scene, adding that no mobile phone has been recovered.

But the detective responded: "It's alleged that he (Lagan) went through the victim's pockets, and when she came round her phone was missing.

"He is seen on CCTV lifting something off the ground."

Bail was opposed due to concerns about Lagan and the injured party knowing each other.

"It was an unprovoked attack, he went straight to the victim," the detective contended.

However, Mr Brentnall successfully argued that his client could be banned from entering areas of Belfast to ensure no contact.

Granting bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall excluded Lagan from the city centre and imposed a night-time curfew.