Women jailed for killing ‘frail and vulnerable’ Derry pensioner

Two women have been jailed today (Monday) over the killing of a “frail and vulnerable” Derry pensioner who they attacked in the street.

Rhona Mary Gracey (36) and Sharon Mary Faustina Harland (47) were drinking with Daniel Guyler before attacking and robbing him in the Waterside area of the city on July 23, 2018.

Belfast Crown Court heard the victim was discovered lying in a street in the evening with a significant head wound and other injuries. He never regained consciousness and passed away aged 75 in Altnagelvin Area Hospital on May 1, 2019.

Despite Harland saying she had no recollection of what happened and Gracey giving a limited version of events, both women admitted the unlawful killing of the pensioner.

There were no witnesses to the assault, but he had been in Harland and Gracey’s company that day and the women were seen disposing of his wallet, which, when found, was missing £400.

The pair had money after the incident which they didn’t have prior to it, while the victim’s blood was found on shoes belonging to both women and on a pair of Harland’s trousers.

Mr Justice O’Hara said that whilst it was impossible to determine how the injuries on Mr Guyler were inflicted, the guilty pleas entered by both women reflected their involvement.

The judge also noted that whilst Mr Guyler was frail and had underlying health issues, his spell in hospital after the attack was distressing for his nephew, who regularly visited his uncle and recalled “tubes coming out of his body, just lying there month after month”.

Mitigation

The judge also said that, after considering defence submissions and reports on both defendants, he had made a distinction between them regarding the sentences imposed.

Gracey, who attended the hearing via a video link with Hydebank prison, has 55 previous convictions, including charges of attacking a man with a hammer and stabbing a woman in the thigh.

The court heard Gracey, from Chobham Street in east Belfast, had a “deeply unhappy” and “traumatic” childhood, her addiction issues and history of violence, but is now taking steps to address her issues whilst in custody.

Harland, of Bridge Street in Derry, has spent the past 27 months in the Shannon Clinic at Knockbracken Healthcare Park, a psychiatric hospital in Belfast, and attended her sentencing remotely from the facility.

The judge said she also experienced a traumatic childhood, ran away from home aged 11 and has a deep-seated addiction to alcohol and drugs, which started in her teens.

He also revealed that she has long-standing and serious mental health issues, has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and is likely to serve the entire period of custody in the Shannon Clinic.

Sentencing

Gracey was handed a nine-year sentence and Harland had a sentence of seven-and-a-half years imposed. Both terms were divided equally between custody and licence and, as the women were both deemed by probation to present a significant risk to the public, an extended period of three years on licence was added to their sentences.

As he jailed the pair on a charge of manslaughter, Mr Justice O’Hara said: “The assault which took Mr Guyler’s life was an assault on a frail, elderly man who had been drinking for some time with the defendants.

“At least in part it was motivated by robbery. The defendants ran off and left him grievously injured on the road and he lingered in hospital for nine months before he died.”