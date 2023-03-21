Youth ‘sliced £40K from pizza outlet’ where he worked

A teenage pizza takeaway worker has been accused of stealing more than £40,000 from his employers.

The youth — who cannot be named because of his age — appeared at Newtownards Youth Magistrates Court today to face one charge of theft by an employee.

It is alleged the teen stole £40,765 “or thereabouts” during a day in January 2022 from an Apache Pizza outlet in Co Down.

At the hearing his solicitor Gabriel Ingram said the case was a “very serious matter”.

The defence sought a four-week adjournment which was granted.

The case was then put back until April 18 at Ards Youth Court.