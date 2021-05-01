Covid-19 situation in Donegal under the microscope as health chiefs urge vigilance

Health chiefs are urging people living in border counties to remain vigilant to the threat posed by Covid-19 as a top level meeting this evening will discuss the situation in Donegal.

Local Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh said today on social media that a meeting would be held this evening with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly with Donegal politicians to discuss the Covid situation in the county.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Mr McHugh both said later it was “a very positive meeting.”

Mr McConalogue said local groups had worked very hard to keep cases down but a spike in cases in two electoral areas began just two weeks ago.

“Additional measures to bring these numbers down were considered, for example additional pop-up testing centres as a priority,” he said.

Letterkenny already has a walking testing centre and Milford area, where numbers are quite high, will be the most likely location for an additional testing centre, he said.

“There’s general agreement that a strong concerted effort is needed to get the numbers back down because of the increased risk of infection as things re-open,” he said.

Deputy McHugh told this newspaper the warning issued amount breaches of regulations in Donegal on Friday night was “a blunt instrument and it landed bad for the vast majority of people who are compliant but it was effective because everyone was talking about it.”

“The message at the meeting was one of encouragement. Donegal is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons and we have to acknowledge the fact there are people being non-compliant.

“We pushed for extra test centres. The Minister for Health specifically mentioned Milford for a potential centre,” he said.

There was no talk of tighter restrictions in Donegal but the message was clear the numbers have to be brought under control, he said.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John McLaughlin, Oireachtas members, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and Assistant Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn, Health Minister Stephen Donnolly and Junior Health Minister Frank Feighan.

Meanwhile, speaking to Indepedent.ie, Dr Denis McCauley, who is the chairman of the IMO GP committee, discussed the comments made at yesterday’s National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) briefing concerning the high incidence rate in Donegal.

Dr Holohan said that they were “particularly concerned about Donegal”.

“It’s safe to say that if we had anything like the situation that pertains to Donegal pertaining to the rest of the country, we would not have been recommending these measures,” he said.

“It’s really important that people in Donegal hear that in respect of many of the measures that we’re talking about here, we are genuinely concerned.”

He added that the numbers are in part due to: “The kind of things that even the dogs in the street in Donegal know should not be happening.”

However, Dr McCauley explained that the high levels of Covid-19 are only found in certain parts of Donegal, and it is not representative of the entire county.

“There are two electoral areas in Donegal that have very high numbers.”

“In my area of Donegal, in Stranorlar, we had no cases this week, zero. We had no positive Covid cases. So the people of Donegal, in my area, did their best, like the rest of the country.

Dr McCauley pointed out that Derry and Tyrone have a higher incidence rate than the rest of Northern Ireland, and that natural mixing that has always occurred between these border areas has affected the case numbers.

“There’s are parts of Donegal that are below the national average and that’s because the people of Donegal are following the rules generally,” he said.

As for the future, Dr McCauley said the main worry now for many of these border areas will be the reopening of beer gardens in the North.

“The beer gardens are about to open up in Northern Ireland so there would be more mixing than there normally would be. That could have consequences,” he said.

“What happens in Northern Ireland has consequences in the Republic, and what happens in the Republic has consequences in Northern Ireland.”

Donegal councillor Tom Conaghan (Independent) also discussed the issue, saying he would be worried about a local lockdown being put in place in Donegal.

“I would be very disappointed if they did do that,” he said. “Because that’s the easy way out. There’s other ways around it.”

“People have suffered enough. Both young and old. It’s not the answer… I would say there would be a kick back if that were done, in any county individually.”

The Health Service Executive and Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency have issued a joint statement, warning of the risk of increased infection in the coming weeks as restrictions are eased.

The 14-day incidence in Donegal was 293.4 per 100,000 compared to the national incidence of 127.3 per 100,000, according to yesterday’s figures.

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid said today on social media that yesterday marked the highest day so far with over 44,000 Covid-19 vaccinations done. He said that 4,600 over 70 year olds will receive their second dose at The Helix in DCU today.