Covid cases falling sharply across NI as health officials drop testing advice

The advice to take a lateral flow test will be dropped from Monday JANE BARLOW/ PA

Fewer people are testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to new data.

Infections are decreasing in all parts of the UK, in fresh evidence that the current wave of the virus is receding.

However, health experts warned cases are likely to rise again in the autumn and winter.

It came as officials confirmed that most people with Covid symptoms in Northern Ireland would no longer be advised to take a lateral flow test from Monday. Free lateral flow tests are being withdrawn for most.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a total of 1.7m people in private households are estimated to have had Covid in the week to August 8. This is a drop of 34% from the previous estimate of 2.6m for the week ending July 26.

In Northern Ireland, the ONS estimated that 36,600 people, or 2% of the population, had Covid in the week to August 8.

This is around one in 50 people, down sharply from 109,800, or one in 17, two weeks ago.

The percentage of people testing positive is estimated to have decreased in all regions of England except the north east, where the trend was described by the ONS as “uncertain”.

In Wales, infections stood at 72,600 in the week to August 8, or one in 40 people, compared with 108,800, or one in 30, in the previous survey.

The latest estimate for people testing positive in Scotland is 164,100, or around one in 30, down from 260,800 in late July, or one in 20.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Infections have continued to fall across much of the UK to levels last seen in mid-June.

“Our latest data shows these decreases are among nearly all ages in England, with the lowest levels seen among children.”

The current wave has been driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus and saw weekly infections climb as high as 3.8m in early July.

This was not as steep as the record 4.9m infections at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave in late March, however.

As the virus recedes, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland confirmed the end of free lateral flow tests.

It said the move was in line with the Test, Trace and Protect Transition plan published in March, which aims to make testing more proportionate and targeted to protect the vulnerable.

People eligible for new Covid treatments and those working in health and social care settings will continue to be advised to test and will continue to have access to free lateral flow tests.

Joanne McClean, associate deputy chief medical officer, said: “We have always said we would keep Covid-19 measures under review, taking account of the trajectory of the virus. While Covid-19 is still in circulation, levels of infection in the community are falling and the overall impact from serious illness remains low at this time.

“Currently, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to other respiratory viruses such as flu.

“It is therefore appropriate that testing is no longer one of the main tools in the fight against the virus for the majority of people.

“[Infections] have fallen since the peak early in the summer. As we move into the autumn, we may see[them] rise again.

“We will monitor the situation closely and take proportionate action at that time if required.

“The advice for adults who test positive remains the same - stay home and avoid contact with others for five days from the date of the positive test.

“As children tend to be less infectious than adults, the isolation period for children is three days.”