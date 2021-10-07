Day for the ducks in Derry as it’s named wettest place in UK

Storming to the top spot in a recent study, Derry has been named as the wettest city in the whole of the UK after it was revealed that it rains, on average, 147 days of the year.

The study, undertaken by Budget Direct using climate data, found that the Maiden city was the rainiest in all of the UK, despite the likes of Manchester being renowned for its regularly wet forecast.

While it didn’t even make the top ten list, Derry was followed closely in second and third place respectively by capital of the Scottish Highlands, Inverness, and Preston in the Scottish Borders.

Liverpool, Lancaster, Glasgow, Bangor (Wales), Newport, Swansea and Stirling also made it into the top ten.

The study looked at data from cities all over the world comparing rainfall in each city, country and continent.

Derry, while claiming the first-place title in the UK, did not retain the top spot in Ireland and was beaten by Carna in Connemara, County Galway which sees 160 days of rainfall a year, making it the wettest place in Europe.

While Derry makes the top ten wettest places in Europe, Europe’s wettest national cities are spread across the continent, with the top four covering the west (Carna, Ireland, 160 days), north (Bergen, Norway, 156 days), centre (Glarus, Switzerland, 153 days) and east (Akhaltsikhe, Georgia, 152 days) of the continent.

The southern cities of Linares (Spain, 145 days) and Domodossola (Italy, 144 days) are also in the top 10.