Deaths in August the highest of summer months as Nphet seeks more jabs before easing restrictions

August has been the worst month this summer for reported Covid-19 related fatalities.

A total of 29 people have died from the virus this month.

It comes against a background of a fourth wave of Covid-19 driven by the highly infectious Delta variant.

New figures show there were 16 notified Covid-19 deaths in June and the same number in July.

Although the monthly toll is still only a fraction of the 1,420 deaths in January when the third wave raged, the virus is continuing to exact a human price despite the rise in vaccination.

Of the 5,090 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic in March last year, seven had been in people under the age of 25 and 2,130 in the over-85s, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said.

A total of 87pc, or 4,441 people, who died had an underlying health condition, but 379 did not; the status of the remainder is unknown.

The mortality rate per 100,000 population is highest in Monaghan and Mayo, while it is lowest in Sligo and Leitrim.

It comes as 61 Covid-19 patients were seriously ill in intensive care yesterday, the highest since April.

There were 331 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up from 323 the previous day.

Another 1,866 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.

The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee is due to meet today to draw up a plan for exiting from the final restrictions.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) wants 90pc of the population over 16 fully jabbed, with two weeks since their second dose, before any further restrictions can be lifted. As of yesterday, around 84.4pc of this age group were fully vaccinated.

However, other criteria to be taken into account will be a substantially lower daily case count as well as a reduction in hospitalisations – pushing any major easing out to October.

“When incidence of disease is high, as it is in Ireland at the moment, it greatly increases the risk to you of contracting Covid-19,” chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday.

"If you complete your vaccine schedule, you will be fully protected seven to 14 days after your second dose.

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19.

“Vaccination, along with continuing adherence to the public health advice, will break the chains of transmission and drive down incidence of Covid-19 in our communities.”

Meanwhile, figures on outbreaks of Covid-19 last week show there were 11 new nursing home outbreaks reported, with 56 confirmed linked cases.

One of these flare-ups of infection affected 37 people.

There were eight outbreaks related to hotels, with 20 confirmed linked cases.

Public health doctors have confirmed 10 outbreaks in restaurants and cafés, with 33 people linked to the outbreaks.

Another three were traced to pubs, involving 16 positive people.

Two new community hospital or long-term care facility outbreaks were recorded, with 15 people testing positive.

However, the number of hospital outbreaks fell slightly to five, with 13 positive cases.

There were four religious or other ceremony associated outbreaks, with 13 confirmed cases.

Public health doctors reported 16 workplace outbreaks, with 48 people getting infected.