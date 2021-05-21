Deirdre Morley’s husband Andrew McGinley seeks urgent inquiry into her care prior to children’s deaths

Jury found mother not guilty of murdering her children by reason of insanity

The husband whose wife has been found not guilty of the murder of their three children by reason of insanity has demanded an investigation into her diagnosis, treatment and medication prior to the tragedy.

It emerged during Deirdre Morley’s trial that she had attended a range of mental health services and counselling before she took the lives of her sons, Conor McGinley (9) and Darragh McGinley (7), and daughter, Carla McGinley (3), on January 24 last year.

Her husband, Andrew McGinley, said her diagnosis prior to their deaths was ­different to her diagnosis now.

“If Deirdre’s diagnosis was questionable prior to January 24, 2020, then surely so too was her treatment and medication,” he said after the verdict.

“We are now also aware of a number of occasions within Deirdre’s professional care when her initial diagnosis should have been queried, but none of these seem to have been fully addressed.”

Mr McGinley called for an investigation “as a matter of urgency” after the jury ­yesterday reached its verdict in the trial of Ms Morley (44). Dressed in black, she showed no reaction as the foreman confirmed verdicts of not guilty of murder by reason of insanity to each of the three counts on the indictment.

The verdict came after a two-day trial during which the court heard harrowing evidence of how Ms Morley used sticky tape, plastic bags and cushions to smother her children to death while their father was away for work.

During one interview with detectives, she revealed how Conor, the third of the children to die, struggled with her and said: “Mum, stop”. Ms Morley told gardaí she replied, “I’m really sorry”, and pulled a bag tighter over his head.

Ms Morley told gardaí she took their lives as she believed they had been damaged by her mental illness and her parenting. She had convinced herself they would be better off dead and also planned to end her own life. However, she passed out on medication and alcohol before she could do so.

Ms Morley, who worked as a paediatric nurse at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, had a long history of depression and her condition escalated to delusion and psychosis by the time she killed the children.

An unusual feature of the case was both prosecution and defence agreed on what the correct verdict should be.

Expert witnesses for the DPP and Ms Morley both concluded she was legally insane at the time of the killings.

Before they began their deliberations on Wednesday, Mr Justice Paul Coffey told jurors: “In this sad and tragic case there is no contest as to what the correct verdict should be. The evidence is all one way.”

Despite the clear views of the judge, prosecution and defence, the jury took its time in reaching the verdict and raised a number of questions about the criteria required for a finding of not guilty by ­reason of insanity.

Mr Justice Coffey provided two clarifications to them and they returned the verdict at 3.45pm, having deliberated for four hours and 23 minutes.

The judge earlier said he would accept a majority verdict of at least 10 of the jury of 12.

Andrew McGinley pictured outside the Church of the Holy family as his children's coffins arrive for their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A final breakdown of the jurors’ views was not given, so it is not clear if the verdict was unanimous or by a majority. Defence counsel Michael Bowman SC said it was not customary to reveal this in the case of an acquittal.

Mr Justice Coffey told the jury he wished to thank them on behalf of the people of Ireland and excused them from jury duty for 15 years.

“I am aware that this has been a very distressing case for everyone involved,” the judge said. “It was heart-breaking and it must have had an effect on every one of you.”

Prosecution counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor SC told the court that under the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act 2006 the judge was obligated to commit Ms Morley to a designated centre, in this case the Central Mental Hospital for not more than 14 days.

Under the law Ms Morley must now be reviewed by a consultant psychiatrist to determine her future care.

The judge adjourned proceedings until May 31 to allow for a report on Ms Morley to be furnished to the court.

She has been confined to the Central Mental Hospital since January 29 last year.

Mr McGinley said the verdict was probably the right one.

In an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan on last night’s RTÉ Prime Time, he said: “I have to believe it was insanity, I can’t think of any other way for the kids to have died.

“Everybody will know Dee was a loving mother, and at work she was a professional, caring nurse. How did she go from being that person to somebody taking the lives of her children?

“I accept that it was caused by insanity but I’ve so many unanswered questions that I hope the professional services that were treating her can answer that will help me understand a bit more.”

In his statement after the verdict, Mr McGinley called for an inquiry into his wife’s care, saying that with the help of HSE Mental Health Services he hoped he would eventually be able to understand why the tragedy happened.

The HSE said it could not comment on individual cases but if Mr McGinley wanted to speak to a member of Mental Health Services it would arrange this.

Mr McGinley said his family would have to be included in any investigation. “We believe an inclusive investigation can only serve to inform clinicians in their practice and therefore avoid tragedies like ours ­happening again,” he said.

“We do not want any other family to suffer as we have.

“In the past 20 years over 50 children have died at the hands of one of their parents.

“Over 60pc of those people were known to have had previous contact with psychiatric services. However, the Mental Health Act 2001 does not go far enough in ensuring that the family support structures for the patient are fully engaged and included by the mental health professionals treating our loved ones.”

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright, for the defence, said Ms Morley met the criteria for a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity as she was suffering from a mental disorder and did not know what she was doing was wrong and could not refrain from doing it. Her conclusion was corroborated by prosecution witness Dr Mary Davoren, also a consultant psychiatrist.

