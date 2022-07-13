Denis O’Brien’s Quinta do Lago resort threatened by wildfires as Irish holidaymakers warned of soaring temperatures in Algarve

Department of Foreign Affairs updates travel advice for Portugal to warn of wildfires

Tourists have been evacuated after wildfires broke out in the Algarve region of Portugal as the country battles with a heatwave and temperatures of over 30C.

The Quinta Do Lago resort, owned by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, released a statement and said some areas areas close to the fire have been evacuated as a “precaution”.

The statement read: “Following the fire situation in Quinta do Lago, the management of the Quinta do Lago Group would like to reassure all its residents that it is closely monitoring the situation with the competent authorities that are acting onsite.

“Some of the most critical areas close to the fire have been evacuated, as a precaution. We have also decided to close our golf courses, sports facilities and our outlets to ensure the wellbeing of our residents and guests.

“We would also like to appeal to the entire community to remain calm, keep updated as local authorities are working hard on the ground. Keep safe.”

Declan O’Sullivan from Dublin is on holiday in the area with his wife, his daughter and a few of his daughter’s friends.

Mr O’Sullivan said some well-known restaurants are under threat of being burnt down as a result of the fires, and local authorities were concerned that the pine trees surrounding the Quinta do Lago resort may catch fire.

“We’re staying in the Quinta do Lago resort, and it’s a very popular area with Irish holidaymakers. Within the resort there’s a number of separate resorts,” he said.

“Last night, my daughter came home with some friends and reported that there were a lot of fires around the area and then we woke up this morning and the sky was pretty black with smoke and soot within the area.

“There were helicopters flying around getting water, there was a serious fire in a neighbouring resort called Pinheiros Altos, so the helicopters have been dealing with that fire all morning.

“In our resort, which is called Vilar Do Golf, which would have probably 180 houses, we were evacuated this morning and we’ll be allowed to return shortly.

“The fires seem to be under control in Quinta do Lago, but fires have started in the neighbouring resort of Vale Do Lobo and further on towards Vila Sol.

“In between Quinta do Lago and Vale Do Lobo, there are a lot of restaurants and the fire seems to be taking hold on adjoining scrub land with these restaurants under threat so we understand that Vale Do Lobo has also been evacuated.

“So, people are either standing on the beach or going to higher land while they’re trying to get the fires under control down there. I think everybody is safe and the volunteer firefighters are doing a phenomenal job”

According to local reports, fires which broke out yesterday in Faro near the University of Algarve and Faro Airport have today spread to other regions including residential areas.

Meanwhile the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is currently providing consular assistance to Irish citizens in the Algarve.

It has updated its travel advice for Portugal warning Irish travellers to be aware of wildfires in the Algarve.

"Irish citizens in Portugal should carefully monitor the news as the situation can change fast. You should follow the advice of local authorities and be prepared to change your travel plans at short notice.

"If you are near a wildfire, call the emergency number 112,” it advises.

"Wildfires are a feature of summer in Portugal, most fires are quickly brought under control but some can escalate into major events, particularly when the weather is very hot and windy. Take particular care to avoid starting a fire, and take standard fire safety precautions, keeping away from fires.”

A spokesperson told Independent.ie: "Any Irish citizens in the region requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Ireland in Lisbon."