Department of Health hits out at 'bogus' Covid vaccine fertility claims

The Department of Health has hit out at "bogus claims" being spread on social media about the Covid-19 vaccine and its effect on fertility.

It comes as the number of people who have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland approaches 400,000, with 391,101 now confirmed as having received one.

The vaccination programme has now opened up to the clinically extremely vulnerable group, with consists of over 80,000 people who received a shielding letter during the pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Health condemned "unfortunate" and "unsubstantiated" claims the vaccine could impact on a woman's fertility.

"Anti vaxxers" have spread false claims about vaccines for many years, they said - adding: "The truth is that vaccines have saved millions of lives around the world and are an essential weapon against disease.

They continued: "The COVID-19 vaccines have been approved as safe and effective by independent experts. There is no evidence to support any concerns about fertility."

Also on Sunday, the Belfast Trust said they're aware of leaflets being circulated in Belfast spreading "false information" about Covid-19.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Midwives also recently issued statements relating to "misinformation circulating about the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on fertility".

In the statement, Dr Edward Morris, President at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said he wanted to reassure women there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines will affect fertility.

"Claims of any effect of COVID-19 vaccination on fertility are speculative and not supported by any data. There is no biologically plausible mechanism by which current vaccines would cause any impact on women's fertility."

The department also quoted Professor Lucy Chappell, a consultant obstetrician specialising in women with medical problems in pregnancy.

She told the Press Association in January that while it was understandable that there have been questions about the new vaccines, fearful claims online have never been substantiated.

"I can see absolutely no basis for concerns about any of the Covid-19 vaccines that are licensed in the UK and fertility," she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said in a statement: "The public health advice is very clear – get vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect yourself, protect your health service and help us all get to a better place."