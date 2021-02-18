Detectives welcome sentencing of woman who stabbed victim in face

Detectives have welcomed the sentencing of a woman who stabbed another in the face in east Belfast.

Detectives have welcomed the sentencing of a woman who stabbed another in the face during a group attack in east Belfast.

Leanne Baxter (35) from the Belfast area was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 months for grievous bodily harm and two months concurrently for handling stolen goods.

She had carried out a vicious attack on a 32-year-old woman in her own home in Bendigo Street on October 25, 2019.

Police alerted to the scene at the time found the victim as well as a blood stained knife.

The victim had been able to name Baxter as her attackers along with two others.

Detective Constable Karen Curran commented: “This was a vicious assault on a 32-year- old female whilst she was in her own home. She was viciously assaulted by three females. The victim sustained slash wounds and a puncture wound to her chest.

“Everyone should be able to feel safe within their own home, no-one has the right to take this away from anyone.

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.”

