Diarmuid Gavin’s favourite trees for a fiery autumn display

Here’s my guide to getting that much-anticipated burst of crimsons, oranges, golds and plums

It’s time to stop and stare, to admire the fiery autumnal colours of deciduous foliage shutting down for winter. It’s a brief period and to be savoured as it only takes a few windy days to remove these beautiful leaves. The picturesque combinations of crimsons, golds, oranges and plum purples is the result of an annual chemical event.