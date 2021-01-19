Distribution of Covid vaccine is 'unequal and unfair': Sinn Fein MP

GPs in West Tyrone have said the distribution of the Covid vaccine is “unequal and unfair,” a Sinn Fein MP has said.

Speaking to Talkback on BBC Radio Ulster this afternoon, Orfhlaith Begley said she had written to Health Minister Robin Swann to clarify if there was a fair and equal supply to all GP surgeries.

While welcoming the overall progress on vaccinations in Northern Ireland, she said some GPs had complained they could not access a supply.

“It is a consistent message from GPs in my own constituency who feel that the distribution of the vaccine has been unequal to date,” she said.

“I think it is a matter of the access to the vaccine, that it should be based on medical need in line with the framework that has been outlined by the medical experts and it shouldn’t be based on where someone lives.”

Asked if it amounted to a postcode lottery, she said: “From what I’m hearing it does appear to be the case.

“I represent a predominantly rural constituency and many of the GPs here that have raised concerns with me are based in rural areas.

“So I’m not sure that is a determining factor, but it does appear to be a recurring theme.”

She said it was crucial that the vaccination was rolled out on schedule so those not in prioritised groups could receive it by the summer.

Another pressing issue, she said, was access to the vaccine for those that are housebound.

“Obviously I’m aware that there could be issues in terms of maintaining infection control but I hope that those individuals who are housebound wouldn’t be left behind in this scenario.”

As of Monday, a total of 146,733 people have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland according to the Department of Health.

This included 125,717 first doses and 21,016 second jabs.

This included a total of 31,193 in the over-80 age group, with the BMA confirming that an extra 90,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca had arrived and the Department advising that more are expected this weekend.