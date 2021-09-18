Donal Skehan turns up the heat for autumn with three easy dishes you can make using Asian pantry staples

Fire up your weeknight cooking with a Pork Banh Mi Burger, Teriyaki Chicken and Crunchy Rice Noodles

I am forever asked about my favourite things to cook and though I grew up in Ireland, with an abundance of great ingredients, food producers and seasonal fare, I find myself reaching for Asian pantry ingredients more often than not. Saltiness from soy and fish sauce, nutty flavour from sesame oil, and the abundance of heat that can be added from a splodge of any number of hot sauces: the recipes this week are a nod to some of my favourite Asian pantry ingredients.

Before our boys were born, most weekends while we lived in Los Angeles were spent discovering new places to eat. There is often a misconception that LA is all green juices and salad bowls or high-end, swanky restaurants with valets and velvet ropes. While, yes, those spots exist, the beating heart of the food scene is in little strip-mall diners, cafés and casual-dining restaurants. One of our favourites was the now-closed Good Girl Dinette in Highland Park. Chef/owner Diep Tran served up bowls of pho with bone marrow, savoury Viet porridges, banh mi sandwiches and the most amazing fries tossed in chilli, garlic and coriander. The pork banh mi burger recipe I share here is an ode to that brilliant little diner and makes for a great Friday supper treat for the family.

For something a little light, but with all the sweet, spicy and salty kicks — things I love about Vietnamese food — here’s a salad that makes a great lunchbox filler or a light weeknight supper. Traditional it is not, but this recipe borrows from some Asian pantry staples to create a slippery noodle dish that is veggie-packed and incredibly satisfying. The crunch of both peanuts and crispy shallots is essential to make the whole dish feel moreish.

Lastly, a simple Saturday night chicken-noodle winner dinner, my recipe for teriyaki chicken is one I come back to time and time again — I love fuss-free, one-tray dinners that can be served straight to the table, where people can help themselves. This tray bake can be prepared ahead of time and popped in the oven when guests arrive. Then it’s just a case of tossing egg noodles through the sauce in the bottom of the pan, adding a few fresh ingredients, and you are ready to rock!

Pork Banh Mi Burger with Garlic & Chilli Skinny Fries

Time: 50 minutes. Serves: 4

Ingredients 500g pork mince 1 clove of garlic, grated 1 tbsp hoisin 1 tbsp soy sauce 2 tsp fish sauce 4 spring onions, very finely chopped 1 tbsp vegetable oil 4 brioche burger buns 4 tbsp mayonnaise 1-2 tbsp sriracha

For the fries 800g floury potatoes, peeled and cut into thin sticks Salt, for the boiling water 2-3 tbsp vegetable oil Garlic salt and chilli flakes, to serve

For the pickled slaw 1 cucumber, peeled, deseeded and finely chopped 2 carrots, julienned 3 tbsp rice vinegar 1 tbsp water 1 tbsp caster sugar 1 star anise A handful of coriander leaves, to garnish

Method 1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.

2. Mix the mince with the garlic, hoisin, soy sauce, fish sauce and spring onions in a large bowl. Mash together with your hands and shape into four patties.

3. Put the potato fries in a pan of cold salted water, bring to the boil and simmer for 1-2 minutes, then drain and dry in the pan over a low heat.

4. Tip the fries on to a large roasting tin and toss with the oil. Cook for 40 minutes, turning once or twice, until golden brown.

5. Meanwhile, put the cucumber and carrot in a bowl. Heat the rice vinegar with the water, sugar and star anise in a pan. When the sugar is melted, pour the hot mix over the vegetables and toss well.

6. Heat an ovenproof, heavy-based pan over a medium-high heat. Rub the burgers with oil and sear for 1-2 minutes on each side until browned, then pop the pan in the oven for 4-5 minutes until just cooked.

7. Toast the burger buns in the oven, keeping an eye that you don’t burn them.

8. Mix the mayo and sriracha together, put a dollop into the pickled slaw and toss well. Spread a little over the base of the burger buns. Top with a patty, some slaw, a sprinkle of coriander and the bun lid. Leave some sriracha mayo aside for dipping your fries.

9. Toss the fries in garlic salt and chilli flakes and serve with the burgers, the rest of the slaw and spicy mayo.

Saturday Night Teriyaki Chicken

Time: 40 minutes + marinating time. Serves: 6

Ingredients 3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped 1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped 1 lime, zest grated and the fruit cut in half 5 tbsp dark soy sauce 1 tbsp dark, soft brown sugar 1 tbsp sunflower oil 1 tbsp sesame oil 6 chicken fillets 300g egg noodles 6 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced A small handful of sesame seeds A good handful of coriander leaves, to garnish 1 red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced, to garnish

Method 1. In a large bowl, make a marinade for the chicken. Combine the garlic, chilli, lime zest, soy sauce, brown sugar, sunflower oil and sesame oil.

2. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and set aside in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Pour the chicken and marinade into a roasting tin and place in the oven for 15-20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through, basting with the juices halfway through the cooking time.

4. Cook the noodles as instructed on the packet, then drain them.

5. Remove the baking tray from the oven and add the noodles, spring onions and a good squeeze of lime juice. Toss thoroughly until everything is coated.

6. Sprinkle over the sesame seeds and garnish with coriander and red chilli. Serve straight away.

Crunchy Rice Noodles with Greens Salad

Time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4

Ingredients 200g flat rice noodles 150g edamame 2 avocados, cubed ½ cucumber, deseeded and sliced into half moons 1 baby gem lettuce, shredded 60g roasted peanuts, chopped 50g shop-bought crispy shallots or onions A small handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped

For the dressing 1 long red chilli, finely chopped 1 tbsp fish sauce Juice of 2 limes 1 tsp soy sauce 1 tbsp honey 2 tbsp sesame oil 50g fresh coriander leaves and stalks

Method 1. Put all the ingredients for the dressing into a small blender and blitz to a smooth paste. Add a little water if it’s too thick.

2. Bring a pan of water to the boil and cook the noodles for 2-3 minutes, then drain and rinse in warm water. Tip them into a serving bowl and toss with the dressing.

3. Cook the edamame in boiling water for 2-3 minutes, then drain and add to the noodles with the avocado, cucumber and lettuce.

4. Scatter with the peanuts, crispy shallots and mint, and serve.