Drink-driver charged after ploughing into a number of parked cars in Randalstown

One of the parked cars damaged in Randalstown

Police arrested a drink-driver in Co Antrim on Saturday after a vehicle crashed into several parked cars.

A 52-year-old man was arrested following the incident in Randalstown which left the parked cars severely damaged.

The arrest comes just two weeks after police revealed that the number of people found driving under of the influence of drink and/or drugs has hit a 12-year high.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police charged a 52-year-old man with a number of motoring offences including dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

"He is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 18. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS."

Some 418 drivers under the influence were arrested between November 28, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

They included one who was four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit, with a reading of 163 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The number also included a 14-year-old, who - despite being too young to legally drive - failed to stop for police and was found to be driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, the oldest motorist caught was 83 years old.

The number was up 30% on the same period last year, and the highest in 12 years according to PSNI statistics.

As part of a winter anti-drink and drug-drive operation police breathalysed scores of motorists in Sprucefield park and ride after directing them off the M1 motorway on December 27.

More than 9,000 people were detected over the legal limit in the last three years.

Men are much more likely to be caught drink or drug driving - around four-fifths (80%) of those detected in each of the three years were male.