Early signs in Dublin are ‘not good’ as Omicron ‘spreading rapidly across all ages from 16-64’, Philip Nolan says

The rapid spread of Omicron in Dublin in recent days is a cause for people to exercise “extreme caution”, Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet has said.

Prof Nolan said that the “early signs are not good” as the more transmissible variant of Covid spreads first in cities and that Dublin now has the highest growth rate and incidence in the country.

Dublin is recording more than 150 cases per day for every 100,000 people in the last week, which is roughly 60pc higher than the national average.

Prof Nolan said that the number of people testing positive is now showing the variant is “spreading rapidly” among people aged 16-64.

“Test positivity indicates omicron spreading rapidly across all ages from 16-64 years. This is a time for extreme caution, as we do not yet know how seriously ill people will become, and we must do everything we can to slow and contain the spread,” Prof Nolan said on Twitter.

“The increase in positivity will be followed by an increase in reported incidence. As a high force of infection builds in the adult population it represents a risk, which we can’t yet quantify, to them, to the vulnerable, and to children,” Prof Nolan said.

This comes as Dr Ronan Glynn said it’s “possible” that people will be asked to take an Omicron-specific booster or a fourth dose of current vaccines next year, depending on future evidence of how effective the variant is at evading vaccine immunity.

This comes as Israel prepares to administer a fourth dose to healthcare workers and those over 60 in a bid to prevent an Omicron wave in the country.

“It’s possible we will be looking at an Omicron-specific vaccine or a fourth dose of the current vaccine in 2022 but at this point it’s too early to say for sure,” Dr Glynn told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Dr Glynn also encouraged people over the age of 70, symptomatic people and close contacts should wear “medical-grade” face masks and that this message has been “lost in recent months”.

“If we could get those groups wearing medical-grade masks and get everybody to look again at how they wear masks and wearing them properly are key to making sure masks are an effective mitigation measure,” Dr Glynn said.

Prof Nolan - Nphet modelling expert group chair - said that the daily admissions to hospitals in the last two days (64 and 75) are high, as the average is 50 per day and urged caution in interpreting hospitalisation numbers of Christmas.

“The admissions to/new confirmations in hospital for the last two days (64 and 75 against a declining average of 50 per day) are high. This indicator will vary a lot over the Christmas and New Year, and it may be hard to establish if omicron is resulting in high admissions.

“Be cautious, stay safe, and look after each other in the coming days. Stay home if symptomatic and seek a test. Restrict movements and follow the testing regimen if a close contact. Do not run the risk of infecting those you love. If you have no symptoms or restrictions, prioritise and limit your contacts, and reduce the risk of those contacts,” Prof Nolan said.