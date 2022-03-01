100 pupils ‘left stranded’ after late suspension of Strangford ferry

DfI disputes claim 100 school children abandoned on slipway

Scores of school children who use the Strangford ferry were left stranded after a late change to the timetable, it is claimed.

Around 220 pupils from six schools and a technical college use the service daily.

On Sunday night parents were notified the service would be suspended from 4.30pm yesterday due to “staff unavailability”.

Parent Dr Verity Peet said there had been “chaos” as many children missed the boat home as a result.

She said: “We all got a notification last night that the ferry had been cancelled from 4.30pm today because there were no staff.

“My son has just come home from school and the ferry decided to stop earlier than that, at 4pm.

“So, all the kids that come from Downpatrick, they all get on the 4pm or 4.30pm ferry, and there is no ferry.

“So, they’re all stuck in Strangford trying to get back to Downpatrick or for their parents to come from Portaferry to pick them up.

“It is an hour-and-a-half to drive around the lough, so they have to wait for their parents, assuming they aren’t working, or until 8pm to get a bus back to Downpatrick, then try to get a bus to Newtownards and then another bus down to Portaferry.”

Downpatrick councillor Cadogan Enright posted on Facebook: “There were over 100 school kids stuck in Strangford today with no ferry as not enough staff could be found.

Parents in Portaferry faced having to drive all the way round to collect their kids or leave their kids to wait for the next bus back to Downpatrick.

“Eventually a staff member was found and brought across by boat to get the ferry going again.”

Portaferry SDLP councillor Joe Boyle said he was not aware of children being stranded.

He added that during the pandemic it had been running off-schedule from 4-5pm. He said that he witnessed the usual footfall of pupils walking past his shop yesterday.

However, he pointed out if some children didn’t get out of school on time, then they may have missed the boat, and acknowledged the “inconvenience” of what had happened.

The Department for Infrastructure said the temporary suspension of the service was communicated on Sunday night using its Twitter account and SMS alert service.

“The ferry service has confirmed that there were no schoolchildren waiting for the ferry at the Strangford slipway when the service ceased today,” it added.

“Managing essential services during the pandemic continues to present challenges, but the department can confirm the ferry will return to normal service from 7.30am tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1.”

In answer to a follow-up question DfI confirmed that a half hour before suspension an extra sailing had to be included to ensure that everyone who was left waiting was accommodated.